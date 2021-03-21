ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $9,091,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ScanSource by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

