Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $778,344.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software stock opened at $248.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.97 and its 200 day moving average is $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.