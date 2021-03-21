Insider Selling: The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,970.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.