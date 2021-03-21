Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CAO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MPW opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

