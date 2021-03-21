Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of CoreLogic worth $59,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

