Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $63,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,237 shares of company stock worth $19,053,648. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

