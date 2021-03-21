Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $280.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66), but opened at GBX 289 ($3.78). Henry Boot shares last traded at GBX 289.37 ($3.78), with a volume of 20,486 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

