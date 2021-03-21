Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $382.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), but opened at GBX 363 ($4.74). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 110,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £841.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.15.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

