McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42), but opened at GBX 31.10 ($0.41). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 32.69 ($0.43), with a volume of 165,518 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.31.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.