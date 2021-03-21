Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 728,204 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £17.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

