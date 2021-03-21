Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$19.61 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

