Lundin Gold’s (LUG) “Outperform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.96.

LUG stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.78. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.23.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Paul Mcrae acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,612.50.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

