Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CJ. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

TSE:CJ opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The company has a market cap of C$315.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

