JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.84 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$58.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

