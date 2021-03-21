Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

FEC opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$594.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.20.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

