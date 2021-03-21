Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
