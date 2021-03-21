Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.