Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

