ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $4.81 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.03.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

