Fathom (FTHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTHM stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Fathom has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

