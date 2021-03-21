Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 12,144,088 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.71.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.