Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 21.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

