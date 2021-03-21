Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issued By Piper Sandler

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OCX stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.