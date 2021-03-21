Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $607.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.90 million. Energizer posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

