Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post sales of $359.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

