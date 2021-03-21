Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cutera stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $561.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

