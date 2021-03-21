888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

