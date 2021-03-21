Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

