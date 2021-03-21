ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $17.20 on Friday. ITV has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.