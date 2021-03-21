Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $18.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $11.73 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

