HC Wainwright Lowers Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Neutral

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

