aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “
Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
