aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

LIFE opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

