Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.