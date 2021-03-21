Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Critical Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netlist and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99% Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $26.10 million 15.67 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -23.88 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 15.73 $29.52 million $0.40 198.08

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50 Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential downside of 52.88%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential downside of 27.30%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Netlist on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

