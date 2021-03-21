Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold a total of 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

