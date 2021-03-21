Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Mary (Nina) Henderson Buys 1,600 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,248 ($46,051.74).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,212 ($28.90) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,302.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,508.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,698 ($22.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($32.58).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.