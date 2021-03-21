Critical Comparison: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.60 Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.75 $96.10 million $0.20 41.30

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 1 4 9 0 2.57

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

