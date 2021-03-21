Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TME opened at $30.42 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.