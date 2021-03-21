Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MOGO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Get Mogo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.