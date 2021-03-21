21Vianet Group (VNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

