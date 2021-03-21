Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,915,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

