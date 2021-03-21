Oppenheimer Weighs in on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $139.39 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.