TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.39 and a 200-day moving average of €25.15.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

