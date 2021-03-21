Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.83 ($151.57).

ML opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.61.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

