Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.38 ($234.56).

VOW3 stock opened at €221.45 ($260.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €175.73 and its 200 day moving average is €152.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

