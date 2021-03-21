Insider Selling: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £102,941.80 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12).

On Friday, March 5th, Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07).

JUP opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.71. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.73%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.89 ($3.33).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

