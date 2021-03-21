The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. 471,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,558,975 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

