Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 13447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

