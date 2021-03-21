Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities reissued a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,979 shares of company stock worth $3,048,187.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.