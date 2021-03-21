Ryan Ellson Buys 3,434 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson purchased 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.92. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £102.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

