Ryan Ellson Buys 3,434 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) insider Ryan Ellson purchased 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.92. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £102.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.
About Gran Tierra Energy
