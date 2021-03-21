Analysts Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. Akumin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

